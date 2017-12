Have your say

Emergency services have tonight been called to a collision on a major road in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said this evening shortly after 9pm that officers had been called to a crash on the A57 beside Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve, between Coisley Hill and Moss Way.

"Drivers are advised to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with and plan alternate routes," the force tweeted.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.