Disabled resident hits out at Sheffield Council for failing to carry out work

A disabled resident has hit out at Sheffield City Council for failing to move a fuse box which caused her to fall when she tried to reach it.

Katherine Hawkins, 68, lives in a bungalow on the Langsett Estate and suffered a fall after trying to reach her fuse box, located on the ceiling of her bungalow after it had cut out.

Being 5”2 and disabled, this task was very difficult for Ms Hawkins who suffered memory loss as a result of the incident.

She said: “When the fuse goes, I have to climb onto a little stool and get my walking stick to knock the switch down on whichever fuse has gone.

“I reported this around 18 months ago and about March time, two council workers came out and it was agreed that in a few weeks they would come and move the fuse box.”

Ms Hawkins waited months for the work to be completed, however nothing was done and she suffered her fall on 26 October.

She added: “It was late at night and one of the fuses went, I live on my own, so I had to do my bit.

“Well I must have fell and was very shaken and went to bed and when I got up in the morning, I couldn’t really remember anything.

“After an MRI scan and the results said the memory loss was highly likely due to the fall.”

After the fall, Ms Hawkins rang the council only to be told there was no record of any workers visiting her house in March.

The council have apologised for the delay in booking in the work.

Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “We take our responsibilities to provide a good service very seriously but, on this occasion, we would like to apologise unreservedly to Ms Hawkins.

“A date has now been set for repairs to take place in the next two weeks.”