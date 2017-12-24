Devastated owners of dogs stolen from South Yorkshire raise reward to £12,000

The devastated owners of a pair of dogs believed to have been stolen from their home in South Yorkshire are now offering £12,000 for their safe return.

Husky Zala and German shepherd Zeus went missing from the back garden of Jacqui Millson's home in Tankersley, Barnsley, on December 22 last year.

She and her fiancé Steve Andrews have spent thousands of pounds printing leaflets, T-shirts and posters in a desperate attempt to find their beloved pets.

As the search enters its second year, they have upped the reward on offer for the pair's safe return from £8,000 to £12,000.

Posting on the Find Zala and Zeus Facebook page yesterday, they wrote: "Completely overwhelmed by how many kind and generous people I have met on this horrendous journey. You make me feel very humble.

"One lady offered an extra £2,000 yesterday and another offered to add £2,000 today. You both know who you are.

"So let's share the hell out of this new amount and bring back my babies."

The couple have described the year-long search for Zala and Zeus as 'sheer torture', and they even postponed their wedding as they said they wouldn't be able to enjoy the day knowing the dogs were still missing.

A possible sighting of the animals was recently reported near The Nottingham House pub in Broomhill Sheffield, where dogs matching their description were seen with a man believed to be around 6ft who was wearing a peaked cap.

For more on the search, visit www.facebook.com/findzalaandzeus.