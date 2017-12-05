'Despicable' robbers punch man in face near Sheffield community centre

Robbers who punched a man in the face near the community centre he had travelled across Sheffield to attend have been branded 'despicable'.

Chapeltown & Burncross Community Centre has expressed its outrage over the attack, which took place last night, and appealed for witnesses to help police bring the culprits to justice.

The community centre described via its Facebook page how the man had travelled by bus from the other side of the city and was walking up Burncross Road towards the centre when he was approached by a couple of youths near the Texaco petrol station last night.

"They had scarves over their faces and hoodies on, and have made a nasty mess of this gentleman's face as they punched him. Thankfully, they didn't get his phone or wallet as demanded, but he's bruised and battered," the Facebook post stated.

"I'm so upset and angry for this gentleman - he travels for hours by bus from the other side of Sheffield, then walks the final stretch to get up to class just to do something nice for himself, and this is what happens! Despicable!"

South Yorkshire Police confirmed an attempted robbery had been reported on Burncross Road on Monday night, at about 8.15pm.

A spokesman for the force said reports suggested there was a group of about seven or eight youths, aged around 18, two of whom attacked the victim, punching him in the face and the back of the head, before running off towards Chapeltown.

The victim, who asked not to be named, thanked people for their messages of support.

"I'm shaken up and I’ve a split lip and a bruised and swollen face but I’m otherwise okay. They didn’t get anything from me despite demanding my phone and money," he said.

He told how he was punched in the face by someone who came from behind, before another person attempted to land a blow to the back of his head.

He said both the attackers were wearing light grey tracksuits with their hoods up and scarves covering most of their faces.

He described them as white, aged 15-17, thin and a few inches taller than his 5ft 7ins.

He also thanked the Sainsbury's home delivery driver called Josh who he said had witnessed the attack and stayed with him until police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 997 of December 4.