Death on the streets: new figures put spotlight on homeless people dying

The pattern of deaths among homeless people is “strikingly different” from the general population, according to a new report.

Homeless people die at half the age of other people and are far more likely to commit suicide and take a drugs overdose.

For the first time ever, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has produced a report showing the number of homeless deaths in each region.

There were nine in Sheffield City Region in one year, putting us in in the middle of a table for mortality rates of homeless people.

By comparison with other combined authorities, West Yorkshire saw 13 deaths and there were 50 in Greater Manchester. London topped the table with 136.

Ben Humberstone, head of health and life events at the ONS, said: “Every year hundreds of people die while homeless. These are some of the most vulnerable members of our society so it was vital that we produced estimates of sufficient quality to properly shine a light on this critical issue.

“Our findings show a pattern of deaths among homeless people that is strikingly different from the general population. For example, homeless people tend to die younger and from different causes.

“The records identified are mainly people sleeping rough, or using emergency accommodation such as homeless shelters and hostels, at or around the time of death.”

Pulling together the figures is complicated. Homelessness can range from people sleeping rough to those awaiting rehousing and people “sofa surfing” with friends and relatives.

There is also no specific way to record someone is homeless during the death registration process.

Report authors say these initial figures are conservative estimates and the real numbers could be higher. The deaths were identified from records held by the ONS.

Nationally, there were an approximately 597 deaths of homeless people in England and Wales in 2017, a figure that has increased by a quarter over the last five years.

Five times as many homeless men died as women – men made up 84 per cent of the deaths.

The most common age group was 45 to 49 years for men, and 35 to 39 years for women. The average age was 44 for men and 42 for women.

By comparison, in the general population, the average age at death was 76 for men and 81 for women.

Over half of all deaths were due to drug poisoning, liver disease or suicide – drug poisoning alone made up 32 per cent mainly from heroin or morphine.

The figures are deaths registered each year, rather than deaths occurring each year. A substantial proportion of deaths of homeless people are certified by a coroner so due to the length of time it can take for an inquest to be completed, some of the deaths registered in 2017 will have occurred in earlier years, while some deaths that occurred in 2017 will not yet be included in the figures.

Death on the streets

Accidents – including drug poisoning – accounted for 40 per cent of deaths. Suicides were 13 per cent and diseases of the liver were nine per cent.

For comparison, drug poisoning, alcohol and suicide only account for 0.7 per cent, 1.2 per cent and 0.9 per cent of all deaths in the general population.

The leading cause of death for non-homeless people is heart diseases, lung cancer and chronic lower respiratory diseases.

Homeless people accounted for five per cent of all drug poisoning deaths. There was a substantial increase over time in drug poisoning deaths from 125 (26 per cent of the total) in 2013, to 190 (32 per cent of the total) in 2017.

The great majority of the drug poisoning deaths involved an opiate (115 deaths out of 151, 76 per cent) – most often heroin or morphine. Of the total drug poisoning deaths, 57 also mentioned alcohol on the death certificate.

Weather patterns

Perhaps surprisingly, cold winter weather did not impact on the number of homeless people dying.

The report says: “Deaths of homeless people lacked a clear seasonal pattern when analysed by month of death. The excess winter mortality found in the general population was not apparent.

“Further analysis is required to determine whether the variations over time in deaths of homeless people relate to weather, or to other factors such as the availability and purity of opiates leading to unexpected drug poisonings. The opening of temporary homeless shelters and services in winter may have a protective effect.”

Counting the victims of a complex problem

Experts acknowledge homelessness is a complex subject and keeping a record of people is also tricky.

Ben Humberstone says; “Homelessness is an important problem affecting some of the most vulnerable people in society, but which is difficult to measure as well as to solve.

“The Government set new aims, including that deaths or serious harm of people who sleep rough should be rigorously investigated. No official figures on deaths of homeless people have been produced until now.

“The problem of creating these estimates is two-fold: firstly, that homelessness has many definitions, and secondly, that there is no specific way of recording homelessness at death registration.

“The different types of homelessness range from people who sleep rough to those who are awaiting rehousing by a local authority, from short-term residents of night shelters and hostels to those who are sofa surfing in the houses of friends or family.

“There is no specific way for the fact that a deceased person was homeless to be recorded at the time of death registration.

“We intend to work with the General Register Office, who publish standards and guidance for local registrars, to promote clear and consistent recording of these circumstances, while respecting the sensitivities of the next-of-kin where they are involved.”

The full report can be read at https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsofhomelesspeopleinenglandandwales/2013to2017

Deaths of homeless people (estimated) by area

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough: 6

Tees Valley: 6

Sheffield City Region: 9

West Yorkshire: 13

West of England: 19

North East: 26

Liverpool City Region: 32

West Midlands: 34

Greater Manchester: 50

London Region: 136

Figures are for deaths registered rather than deaths occurring in the calendar year