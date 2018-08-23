Dazzling show by Cirque du Soleil at Sheffield arena

Review: Cirque du Soleil's Ovo, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

This amazing night was one of the most jaw dropping I’ve ever seen.

The show had an insect theme and the daredevil circus acts were linked by quirky clowns, who carried the flimsy storyline, mainly about a crazy blue fly falling for a feisty ladybird.

There were more laughs before the show started as crazy insect characters interacted with the audience.

During the performance, your brain was constantly boggling at phenomenal performances, watching two butterflies perform a breathtakingly beautiful aerial duet or a gang of scarab beetles flying through the air in a Russian cradle section, which is like a trapeze act but with throwers hurling the acrobatic fliers through the air.

One spider on a slackwire balanced upside-down on a unicycle as the whole edifice moved upwards, another spider did incredible contortions...

The sights went on until an amazing finale when a dozen insects flew around, using trampolines and a climbing wall to project themselves high into the air.

And everywhere you looked, there was something else going on as the action flowed beautifully. from one scene to the next.

It all looked beautiful, too, with dazzling costumes (including a strange dancing Slinky creature!) and gorgeous sets.

Ovo is at the arena until Saturday, August 25.