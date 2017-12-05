Cyclist fighting for his life after crash in Harlington, Doncaster

A cyclist was left fighting for his life following a crash in Doncaster today.

The 40-year-old man sustained what police said were life-threatening injuries in the collision this morning and was taken to hospital, where he remains this evening.

He was reportedly riding a black bicycle which was involved in a collision with a Fiat Ducato lorry on Doncaster Road, Harlington, close to Manor Farm, at around 11am.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 350 of December 5.