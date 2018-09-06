Councillor challenges Sheffeld Lord Mayor to a fight

A parish councillor stood up in a Town Hall meeting and challenged the Lord Mayor to a fight

David Ogle, an independent councillor on High Green parish council, said he wanted to do three rounds in a boxing ring with Lord Mayor Magid Magid and even offered to “go easy on him”.

Coun Ogle is trying to get Sheffield Council’s support for a community boxing gym at High Green and invited the Lord Mayor to visit the area and help set it up. Coun Ogle says these type of gyms have been shown to reduce crime and improve quality of life for people.

He told a meeting of the full council: “I’m asking the Lord Mayor to come to High Green and do a three round boxing match with me in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“I’m an independent on the parish council so there’s quite a few people at the Town Hall who would like to see me get a good slap so you would be doing them a favour.

“I will take it easy with you and let you get a good couple of blows in because I know it’s dangerous up north.”

The Lord Mayor, who was chairing the meeting in a large straw hat, declined to comment and said he would email Coun Ogle privately.

There was more laughter when the Lord Mayor invited stand-up comedian Sean Morley to perform during a 10 minute break. Mr Morley, who sat in the Mayor’s chair, said it was one of the most unusual venues he had told jokes at.