Council to decide on huge residential development

Councillors will decide whether developers can build possibly the biggest build-to-rent scheme in Sheffield in a historic area.

Developer Platform_ applied to build the site on Sylvester Street, in the southern side of the Cultural Industries Quarter Conservation Area, earlier this year.

If approved, the existining car park will be demolished to make way for the five to 14 storey site which will boast 335 apartments with communal facilities.

During a consultation period six people sent letters commenting on the proposals. In total, five people supported the plans and one objected. Those in favour included residents, a city centre action group and Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, they said:

“The development would bring a site back into active use that has laid derelict for a significant number of years, enlivening the area and stimulating new business.”

“It would help maximise the benefits of HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail and sustain the Moor Market.”

“This development would secure another major investment in the city, which is fundamental to us growing our economy and delivering good jobs in the future.”

However, there were some concerns around a potential lack of parking and the large size of the development:

“The new development will exacerbate the problems relating to the lack of parking.”

“Why do you need to cram such a big development on such a small piece of land?”

“The City Centre is already severely cluttered with a lot of flats in similar

buildings.”

The site sits on the edge of the Cultural Industries Quarter Conservation Area and next to a Grade II-listed building, Sylvester Works.

Some have said the development would negatively affect the historic character of the surrounding area.

Historic England were involved in pre-application talks and initially objected to the plans but some amendments were made which were, in part, supported by the organisation.

In a recent statement they said: “Whilst we consider the principle of the redevelopment of the site has the potential for enhancement, the current proposals would cause harm to both designated heritage assets and thus, the development cannot be considered a positive, public benefit in this regard.”

The Conservation Advisory Group also objected with concerns for the heritage of the area.

They said: “The development would weaken the constraints imposed by the conservation area and the character of the conservation area would be lost.

“The argument that the site was in a peripheral zone of the conservation area does not lessen the requirement that new development should be bound by the area’s character and form.”

The decision ultimately comes down to Sheffield City Council’s Highways and Planning Committee, who will come to a conclusion on Tuesday, September 25 at 2pm.