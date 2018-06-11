Council tenants alarmed after watching DVD

Sheffield council tenants became alarmed about losing their homes after watching a film at a community event.

Carrie Hedderwick is playing the DVD Dispossession, The Great Housing Swindle at various community venues around the city but Gleadless Valley residents became worried that their homes would be demolished after watching it.

The council is currently consulting on how Gleadless Valley can be regenerated and housing will form a key part of this - but Sheffield Council has stressed there are no firms plans about anything yet.

The film looks at the neglect, demolition and regeneration of council estates in the UK over the past 30 years. The film blurb says it “reveals how individuals and communities are fighting against the state and private developers, as they try to save their homes from demolition, while investigating the decisions that turned a crisis into a tragedy.”

Carrie told councillors: “Gleadless Valley tenants came and had a discussion after watching the film. It’s based around regeneration projects in London, Nottingham and Glasgow but people are concerned about Sheffield because there’s a lot of regeneration projects involving demolition or turning over to private developers.

“Tenants were somewhat alarmed after watching the film. Are there any plans for demolitions from the consultation process in Gleadless Valley?”

Coun Jim Steinke, Cabinet member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, replied: “The regeneration of Gleadless Valley is very much at the beginning of the consultation process and we have just commissioned the consultation using grants available.

“The consultants will be engaged within the next two weeks but in terms of your question, I can’t commit to anything specific. There may be demolitions but hopefully there will be rebuilding within it. It is very early days.

“It’s really important to respect tenants and we don’t want to set hares running and get people anxious.”