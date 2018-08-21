Complaints made against Sheffield councillors

Complaints have been made against seven Sheffield city and parish councillors this year.

Two complaints relate to city councillors, three are about Ecclesfield Parish councillors and two concern Bradfield Parish councillors. All are unnamed.

Of the seven complaints received, Sheffield Council found there was no breach or no action to be taken in three cases. In two cases there was no breach but informal action was taken. One complaint was withdrawn and one is still waiting to be assessed.

The council’s monitoring officer, along with three independent people, deals with any allegations that councillors have broken the code of conduct. They can take no action, take action with an informal resolution or refer the matter for investigation.

The complaints were outlined in a report by Philippa Braithwaite, of democratic services, to the Audit and Standards committee.