Community rally around to save Sheffield church hall

The community in a Sheffield village have rallied around to come up with ideas to save their church hall after fears it would be sold to developers.

The church hall, on Townhead Road in Dore, was packed out for a discussion on its future on Monday, 28 January.

Councillor Joe Otten

People from across the ward came out to learn more about the situation with their beloved hub and ask questions about how to keep it.

It comes after the parish church council said they would not have the money to maintain and run the building for much longer and were considering selling it off to developers for a price around £650,000.

Councillor Joe Otten, representative for Dore and Totley ward, said: “There are dozens of people who are willing to help keep it in the community’s hands. The community could raise it if we could get people together and it would take a lot of pressure off the church.

“It was built based on community fundraising in the 1930s and it happened to suit a church so they took it over in the 1960s. So the idea that the church who took it from the community would now sell it off to fund church activities would massively annoy people.”

The PCC said they wanted to keep it, rather than sell it, and were looking at options to support that.

The space is used for a wide range of activities including Scouts, Girl Guides, ballet and choir groups.

Coun Otten added people had been complaining about the state of the building for a while but under the community’s control could be thriving again.

He said: “If you look at the situation with Totley library - that was at risk but was saved by the community and now it’s better than it ever was.”

The PCC said they would take away comments from the meeting and come up with a plan in the near future.

In the meantime, some members of the community are planning to make it an asset of community value. This would give them six months notice before it is sold to developers - allowing time to raise money and bid for the hall.