Community call for new bus service so residents can access GP

Residents and councillors in Sheffield are urgently calling for a new bus service to allow people to get to the GP.

Meadowgreen surgery is set to merge its two sites and move to Jordanthorpe Health Centre in the coming months which has caused concern about how residents will access it.

Councillor Richard Shaw, representative for Beauchief and Greenhill ward, said more than a third of the community did not know how they would access it after the move.

He said: “As a local councillor, one of my ward priorities is reducing health inequalities. Everyone deserves easy access to healthcare and I am determined to stand up for local residents.

“A survey carried out by my fellow councillors found that around a third of residents didn’t know how they would travel to the new site.

“I have written to Sheffield Community Transport to urge them to offer a bus service between Lowedges, Greenhill and Jordanthorpe, either as a regular bus or as a dial-a-ride style service.

“I hope we can find a way forward to support local residents.”

Coun Shaw has sent a letter to Sheffield Community Transport urging them to put better transport in place.