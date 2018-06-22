Comedian Chris Ramsey sees the funny side of fatherhood in new show

Affable Geordie comedian Chris Ramsey brings his Just Glad to Get Out of the House tour to Sheffield next week.

Chris said that his show will encompass some of the greatest life advice ever to be recorded in the history of the world (hopefully), as he sets out the rules of modern existence for his infant son.

Expect fatherhood, following your dreams, how to be a gentleman, the slow slow pain of death and the slow, slow pain of slow cookers as Chris tries to navigate the rights and wrongs, dos, don’ts and definitely don’ts of life when he appears at the City Hall next Thursday, June 28.

Chris has appeared on TV hosting two series of The Chris Ramsey Show and Stand Up Central, both on Comedy Central, I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp (ITV2) and Virtually Famous (E4), as well as performing on the Royal Variety Performance (ITV), Live at the Apollo (BBC1) and as a regular on Celebrity Juice (ITV2). He famously tackled right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins face to face in the 2014 series of the last show.

He also starred as Jack in two series of BBC2 sitcom Hebburn, co-starring Vic Reeves and more recently appeared alongside his wife Rosie on Married to a Celebrity and Parenting for Idiots on Channel 4.