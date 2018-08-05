Classic day for Sheffield car enthusiasts

Have your say

Car enthusiasts basked in the glorious sunshine today, showcasing their pride and joy to shoppers in Sheffield.

Once again The Moor in Sheffield was turned into a haven for petrol heads as a convoy of classic vehicles and cars descended on the city centre.

Classic car show on The Moor in Sheffield. Pictured is Jack Gelsthorpe with a 1957 Ford Thomas called Yorkie.

The display included up to 100 cars with everything from MGs to Fords, polished to perfection by their loving owners.

The Sheffield Mini club also turned out in force to showcase some of their classics.

Enthusiasts could also catch a glimpse of the legendary Sheffield Simplex, a british car that was manufactured in the city in the early 1900s.

Entertainment was on hand for children including face painting and balloon modelling.

Classic car show on The Moor in Sheffield. Pictured are Graham and Christina Butler.

Classic car show on The Moor in Sheffield. Pictured is Isla Cormack, seven, having a great day looking a the display of cars.