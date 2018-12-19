Christmas joy

Gloops had breakfast in Cockaynes Restaurant with Father Christmas and young shoppers in the store - picture shows 7 year old twins Nicholas and Caroline Bush of Lodge Moor with their grandmother Nettie Curtis'17th December 1972'
Children at Beck School, Sheffield, with their display of tins of food for the Telegraph & Star Old Folks Fund - raised by a Christmas concert at the school in 1979

The Sheffield Midland Railway Station Christmas display in aid of the Telegraph & Star Old Folks Fund in 1971, admired by Patricia Kennedy and two-year-old daughter Carey, from Whiston, Rotherham

Pupils at Ashleigh School, Gleadless packing Christmas parcels for the Telegraph & Star Old Folks Fund

