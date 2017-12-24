'Christmas can begin now' - public's generosity helps deliver more than £1.3m of gifts to disadvantaged children across South Yorkshire

A huge 'thank you' has gone out to the kindhearted people of South Yorkshire who donated more than £1.3 million worth of gifts for disadvantaged children this Christmas.

Their generosity meant presents could be delivered to more than 25,000 vulnerable and deprived youngsters across the region, who might otherwise have awoken tomorrow with nothing to unwrap.

This year's Mission Christmas appeal, run by Hallam FM through the charity Cash for Kids, was again a huge success, with a massive £1,322,750 worth of gifts pouring in to the station's base in Hillsborough.

Hallam FM's breakfast show presenter 'Big John' Harrison tweeted to say: "Thank you so much to anyone who gave, collected, volunteered and spread the word! Christmas can begin now!"

The gifts were all wrapped and handed over to organisations across South Yorkshire, including social services departments and youth groups, to pass onto young people in need of some festive cheer.

You can still support Mission Christmas by texting HALLAM to 70808 to give £5 or donating online at www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/donate/hallam-fm-mission-christmas.