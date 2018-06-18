Changes to how children are treated in hospital

Children who need anaesthetics during the evening and at weekends may go to special hubs in South Yorkshire rather than their local hospital.

The majority of surgery will continue to be delivered locally but three hubs will be created at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Pinderfields General Hospital in Wakefield for a small number of children.

Around one or two children per week needing an emergency operation for a small number of conditions, at night or at a weekend, will no longer be treated in hospitals in Barnsley, Chesterfield and Rotherham.

They will instead have their surgery at Doncaster, Sheffield or Pinderfields where the right staff, with the right skills, will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Over the last three years clinical commissioners and hospital trusts in South Yorkshire, Bassetlaw and Chesterfield have looked at improving the care of all children needing an emergency operation.

The Joint Committee of Clinical Commissioning Groups has agreed the plans. A report says: “New ways of working means the number of children currently likely to be affected by these changes has reduced significantly since the launch of the consultation in October 2016 and this has given staff working in the services more opportunities to improve and enhance their skills.”

Work still need to be done to ensure the hubs can deliver all aspects of the service and there are discussions about the best way to transport patients.