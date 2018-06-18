Changes to care for vulnerable people in Sheffield

A company which provided home care to vulnerable adults in Sheffield has been replaced after hitting financial difficulties.

Ark Home Healthcare provided social care on behalf of Sheffield Council but has now called in administrators. Care Line Homecare has taken over Ark’s home care business and the council contract.

A council report says: “This will allow the home care service previously delivered by Ark to be taken over seamlessly by Care Line. Service users should not notice any changes to the delivery of service, except perhaps in the logo on uniforms or ID cards. There will be no financial impact; hourly fees are already fixed for the next financial year.”

The council says it will not re-advertise Ark’s contract as there are no other companies which can take on the work, plus Care Line will “make a positive contribution to the home care market” in Sheffield. Care Line has a number of other branches and they have all been rated as good by the Care Quality Commission.

The report adds: “There is insufficient time to run a tender within such short time frame. If this does not go ahead, approximately 240 vulnerable individuals will be at risk of being left without home care and supported living services. “

The Care Quality Commission found Ark “required improvement” following an inspection in January.