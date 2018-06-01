Chance to cash in on unwanted medals and help raise money for charity at South Yorkshire valuation days

A team of experts will be running a week of specialist Coin and Medal valuation days in and around South Yorkshire from Monday June 4.

The Medal Centre will be holding a series of events at venues in Hillsborough, Darton, Sheffield, Silkstone Common, Killamarsh, Mapplewell and Barnsley.

Each of the specialists present are experts in their own chosen field and they will be on hand to give free verbal valuations on any inherited Medals and military items as well as coins and banknotes and most other small collectibles. Including scrap gold and broken jewellery in any form but particularly gold coins such as sovereigns and kruggerands or gold watches and watch chains.

Any one of the experts will be happy to make you an immediate on the spot cash offer for your unwanted items and they will be happy to offer the very best prices available and most people are delighted at the large amounts they are offered.

Each of the valuers in attendance are members of respected trade organisations such as the Orders & Medals research society and the British Numismatic trade association.

The Medal Centre have been asked to return to a number of local venues due to the huge response to previous visits.

Last time one local resident accepted a four figure sum for her small tin box containing her late Uncles Medals for bravery during WW1 along with his campaign medals for service in the Boer War and WW1 and a small selection of gold and silver coins along with a small amount of broken gold jewellery.

The lady said that not only was she astounded to discover how much her items were worth but the money could not have come at a better time due to the current financial situation and on top of all that she was delighted to be able to help local ex-servicemen & women

The Medal Centres have a vast client base and are able to offer the best possible prices and the Medal Centres proprietor Mr Andrew Jukes was recently quoted as saying 'we are now able to pay exceptionally high prices for all medals from a single item to a complete collection'.

Even items such as military paybooks or old military photographs will always be of interest to a genuine collector.

Mr Jukes added that at the moment good quality English and Scottish banknotes are in very high demand.

The Medal Centre will be giving a donation to local ex-service charities for every item they are able to purchase on the day.

The events take place on the following dates:

Monday 4th June Hillsborough Sports Arena S6 4HA

Weds 6th June Sheffield Central S1 2JB

Friday 8th June ST Giles Church Hall S21 2JB

However if you cannot attend on the day one of the experts from The Medal Centre will be happy to call and see you at your convenience and they can be contacted on 01434 609794 or 07950 421704.