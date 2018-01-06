Chalet destroyed in fire at South Yorkshire caravan park

Have your say

A chalet has been destroyed after going up in flames at a South Yorkshire caravan park.

The fire tore through the home at Whitegates Caravan Park in Dunscroft, Doncaster, last night.

Firefighters were called to the park at 7pm and three crews from Doncaster and Thorne fire station spent almost two hours battling the blaze.

Watch manager Paul Charnley, of Doncaster fire station, said the chalet had been completely destroyed but the fire had not spread to any neighbouring buildings or vehicles.

He said the chalet was empty when firefighters arrived, and no one is believed to have been injured.