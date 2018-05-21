Cash boost for two Sheffield charities

Have your say

Sheffield Chinese Community Centre and St Wilfred‟s Centre have been awarded two, one-off grants from the council’s grant aid budget.

A “tackling inequalities” grant of £7,500 has been given to Sheffield Chinese Community Centre while a “core service” grant of £12,200 goes to St Wilfrid’s Centre.

Both organisations had already received grants from the council and the latest cash will help them secure more long term funding.

A report says: “Sheffield Chinese Community Centre aims to serve the Chinese community, promote Chinese culture and improve community relationships.

“They provide a range of services to meet the health, social, welfare and development needs of disadvantaged and vulnerable Chinese people to help them achieve a better quality of life and better access to services.

“In addition to this the Community Centre acts as a vital bridge between public services and the Chinese community in Sheffield.

“St Wilfred‟s Centre is a community where homeless, vulnerable and social-excluded people can find understanding, practical assistance, a sense of belonging and the support to regain their self-esteem.

“It aims to provide people with opportunities to improve their quality of life. St Wilfrid‟s offers practical help, information and support for clients including access to showering facilities, a laundry, drop-in cafe and food parcels.

“There is also a wide programme of activities including literacy, pottery, drama, computing, sewing, arts and crafts”