Cars destroyed in ‘deliberate’ blaze in Sheffield

Arsonists destroyed a number of cars last night after setting fire to them in what is being suspected as a deliberate attack.

Both incidents took place in Stocksbridge around midnight, only a quarter of an hour apart.

South Yorkshire firefighters were on the scene

The vehicles were ‘ruined’ but there were no injuries.

The first attack took place on a residential road before cars parked in Silver Fox Car Park, on Manchester Road, were set alight.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire said: “We thought it was quite suspicious as they happened close together - we suspect it was a deliberate attack.”

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a response and we will bring you more updates when we have them.