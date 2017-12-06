Boy, aged 16, arrested over reported armed robberies in Sheffield

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after three armed robberies were reported in Sheffield within around an hour.

Three people claimed to have been robbed around Woodseats and Meersbrook yesterday evening between around 6pm and 7.05pm, with two of those incidents reportedly involving knives.

South Yorkshire Police this afternoon said a boy had been arrested in connection with the alleged offences and remained in custody.

In the first of the alleged incidents, a 22-year-old man said he was walking along Holmhirst Road, in Woodseats, on Tuesday, at around 6pm, when a man said to have been carrying a knife approached him and demanded cash.

An hour later, at around 7pm, a 31-year-old woman reported being approached on Rushdale Road, in Meersbrook, by a man who was believed to be armed with a knife. He demanded cash before making off.

Shortly afterwards, at around 7.05pm, a 39-year-old woman said a man believed to have been armed with a bottle approached her on Woodbank Crescent, in Woodseats, and demanded cash.

In each of the three cases, which police have previously said they believe to be linked, cash was stolen but no one was injured.

The man was described as mixed race, with a slim build and around 5ft10ins. He was said to be wearing a dark-coloured puffer style jacket with the hood up, and dark-coloured trousers, and carrying a rucksack.

Police earlier today moved to reassure people following the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident numbers 984, 875 or 98, of December 5.