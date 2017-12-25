Boxing Day sales at Meadowhall in Sheffield: What you need to know

For some they represent all that is about the over-commercialisation of Christmas, while to others they are a highlight of the shopping calendar.

Whatever your viewpoint, the start of the Christmas sales on Boxing Day has become a firmly established tradition.

For those of you able to shake off the post-Christmas Day torpor, and bold enough to brave the crowds, Meadowhall opens at 8am tomorrow and will remain open till 8pm, which is surely long enough to satisfy even the most indefatigable of bargain hunters.

Many stores at the shopping centre, where a £60 million revamp was recently completed, are advertising discounts of up to 50 per cent, including Ted Baker, Debenhams, Radley and Coast.

Shoppers planning to travel by public transport should be aware that a reduced Christmas service is in place.

Only selected bus routes will operate tomorrow in Sheffield, between 7am and 6.30pm, there is a revised tram timetable and there are no trains between Sheffield and Meadowhall.

You can check how your journey is affected using Travel South Yorkshire's festive travel guide at www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/christmas.

Of course, Meadowhall's not the only show in town. Crystal Peaks shopping centre is open from 9am to 5.30pm; shops at Fox Valley, in Stocksbridge have varied open times, with Next welcoming customers from 7am to 6pm; and stores on The Moor and elsewhere in Sheffield city centre also have individual opening times.