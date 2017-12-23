Boxing day comes early for 101-year-old sports fan spending Christmas at hospital in Sheffield

A 101-year old former featherweight boxer spending Christmas at a Sheffield hospital was blown away by a special treat.

Bill Wild, from Manor, has been staying on the neurology ward at Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where kind-hearted staff this week arranged a special visit by members of Sheffield Boxing Centre.

Bill, who puts his longevity down to his years in the ring and to staying active after hanging up the gloves, said : "I can’t believe that all of them have come to see me. I feel very honoured.

"I was an amateur boxer and fought in over twenty fights and have followed the sport ever since."

Glyn Rhodes MBE, who runs the boxing centre, said it had been a 'pleasure to meet such a character'.

Sam Coggeran, who works at the neurology ward, said: "Our population is getting older and unfortunately a growing number of frail and elderly people will find themselves in hospital over the Christmas period. Many older people like William find that the festive season brings back memories of happier times gone by, remembering their partners, relatives and friends who might not be around.

"After seeing how much William enjoys showing off his sparring moves and chatting about his amateur boxing fights the nurses thought it might be nice to surprise Bill with a visit from Sheffield Boxing Centre. I would like to say a huge thank you to Glyn and his team at SBC, who were only too happy to oblige."