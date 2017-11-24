Bouncer's fury over 'rubbish' police support after alleged attack in Sheffield

A bouncer who claims to have been brutally assaulted at a Sheffield pub says he feels badly let down by police over their 'absolutely rubbish' victim support.

Sa'id Muhammad was working as a door supervisor at a pub in Chapeltown when he says he was attacked by three men and knocked unconscious.

The 55-year-old, from Rotherham, claims he still suffers from whiplash more than three months after the incident in early August.

The initial police response was 'excellent', he says, with officers visiting him in hospital and arresting his suspected attackers on the night of the alleged assault.

After that, however, he claims he repeatedly chased South Yorkshire Police for updates on the case without any luck before eventually hearing back after posting a highly critical video online.

Mr Muhammad says he made around a dozen calls over the space of two months between police collecting body camera footage of the alleged attack from his home in early September and finally updating him about the case earlier this month.

"Their customer service has been absolutely rubbish, and I should know as I teach customer service," he said.

"Every time I called, they would just fob me off. I felt like I was becoming a nuisance, but then I thought 'no, it's my right as a victim to know what is happening'.

"Survivors of crime should be kept in the loop so they know justice is being done. Otherwise what's the point of the police?"

South Yorkshire Police has defended its actions, insisting the investigating officer has kept in 'regular' contact with Mr Muhammad, via phone and home visits, updating him about the ongoing investigation.

"Following two calls from the victim on November 9/10, when the officer was on days off, the victim was re-contacted on the officer’s return to work," said a spokeswoman for the force.

"A voice message was left on his phone, providing an update that the matter remained under investigation and he would be notified once the matter had been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision."

The spokeswoman added that the force had within the last two months launched what it calls 'Complete Victim Care'.

She said this requires investigating officers to provide all victims with contact information, agreed contact days/times for regular updates, and a victim of crime booklet offering additional support and advice.

The Ministry of Justice's code of practice for victims of crime states they are entitled to be kept informed about developments in the police investigation, such as when a suspect is arrested or charged, and whether any bail conditions have been imposed.