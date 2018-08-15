Bottoms up as Sheffield gets new micropub

Beer drinkers will be saying “cheers” after plans for a new micropub were given the go-ahead.

A shop on Middlewood Road, opposite Hillsborough Park, will be converted to sell specialist beers from local breweries.

The shop has been empty for over a year and it’s the latest addition to Sheffield’s growing micropub industry. Nearby is the popular Walkey Beer Company and The Itchy Pig at Broomhill.

There had been 15 objections to the pub, including fears it would attract rowdy football fans on match days and outdoor seating would create too much noise.

But there were 23 letters in support, saying it would be a “great addition to the community” and independent businesses which bring vacant premises back into use should be welcomed.

Developers assured Sheffield Council’s planning committee that it would be for discerning Real Ale lovers not lager louts.

Stacy Reed of Brodie UK which submitted the plans told councillors: “We had a meeting with licensing officers, conditions were put in place and a lot of things were ironed out.

“One of the main objections, understandably from local residents, was concerns regarding Sheffield Wednesday match days but that’s not a crowd we are wanting to encourage into the pub so there will be no entry three hours before a game and for two hours after a game.

“We’re aiming for a Real Ale drinker who comes along with his book, has an ale and ticks it off, it’s not a rowdy establishment.”

Mr Reed added they would test soundproofing to ensure there was no noise. There will be no access to a rear yard and no outdoor seating.

Councillors agreed the plans. Coun Peter Price said: “The shop looks quite a mess and this will improve it and get more footfall on the street.”