Boating could return to Sheffield park

A group of people are hoping to bring boating back to a Sheffield park after a 25 year absence.

The University of Sheffield boating club are lobbying Sheffield City Council to bring back boating and rowing to Crookes Valley Park.

The feasibility of which will be discussed at a meeting next Monday, February 18.

Simon Ogden, of the Friends of Crookes Valley Park, said: “Next week we will discuss whether it would be a good idea and how it would work.

“We want more and more people to use the park, it’s a great place and has the potential to be even better.”

The university rowing club currently have to travel all the way to Damflask reservoir, in Loxley valley, for training and racing.

If the plans went ahead they would use the park for training but not racing.

Boating would also be open to the public.

The Friends are also looking at introducing wildflowers to the park.

Mr Ogden said: “Manor and Park Square roundabout have wildflowers so we thought why not here? Crookes Valley is a nice place start and if we had wildflowers on the slopes it would look really pretty from a distance.”

This is also due to be discussed at the meeting next week.