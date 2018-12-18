Blades Super Draw League: Damms is Southey hero with extra time decider in Cup

It was another busy day of action in the Blades Super Draw League with five of our clubs in the quarter finals of the Sunday Senior and Junior Cups whilst there were competitive encounters across all three divisions in the final Sunday action before the Christmas and New Year break.

The league had two representatives in the Senior Cup but unfortunately both sides exited at the quarter final stage.

Current CBC Premier champions Stannington Village had a tough ask when they faced a trip current Senior Cup holders Joker of the Rotherham Sunday League.

Fielding a bare eleven, Stannington competed well but were two goals adrift after an hour. However, Village pulled one back when Lewis Dickinson’s cross headed on by Bill Green to Dean Jepson who placed his header beyond the Joker goalkeeper.

Moments later, Village were level. Dickinson again with the delivery and this time Lee Johnstone volleyed it home. The tie went to extra time and Joker grabbed the eventual winner midway through the second period of it.

Try as they might, Village couldn’t level again but could be proud of their efforts with a great battling performance and Callum Lee was outstanding in Stannington’s goal.

Woodseats Club were also in the quarter finals but they also went out after a 2-0 loss at Terminus Tavern.

Club had their chances to win in the game but it was their wastefulness in front of goal which ultimately proved to be their downfall.

After being on the defensive for much of the game, Tavern landed the ultimate sucker punch with two goals in the closing stages which put them in the semi finals and leave Club feeling crestfallen.

Junior Cup holders Royal Earl were in the last eight of the Junior Cup, but they won’t be defending their crown this season as they crashed out to Doncaster based AFC Schoolboy by 3-1.

Schoolboy were two goals to the good when Earl were given a chance to reduce the arrears but the normally prolific Steve Brammer failed from the penalty spot. Earl were awarded a second chance from twelve yards later and this time Tom Nolan made no mistake. Despite pushing for a leveller, Earl couldn’t get back on terms and Schoolboy secured their win with a third goal in the final minute.

We do have two representatives in the final four as first of all Southey Social defeated Cawthorne 3-2 after extra time.

A superb through ball by Todd Guest set up Carlton Carty to round the home keeper for the game’s opening game before Cawthorne got back on parity.

A close range finish from Joe Wallace restored Southey’s advantage but the home side responded almost immediately; all the goals in the first half. No goals followed in the second half and so it went to the extra thirty.

Southey dominated that period and were rewarded when Ryan Damms spun and fired home the match winning goal.

Also making the final four are Southey’s First Division rivals Crookes FC as they demolished Wombwell Main Youth 5-0 in Barnsley. Matt Cowen was the damage controller in chief as he bagged a hat-trick against the home side whilst a double from Liam Cartledge ensured that Crookes would go nap and secure their final four spot.

With CBC Premier leaders Oughtibridge not in action, Dave Hudson’s team were hoping for a result to go their way in the Intake Old Boys and Redmires encounter. However, they won’t spend the festive period on top as Redmires moved there after a 4-3 thriller. Redmires passing game was the main difference in the first half which saw Tom Whiting notch a brace and then Danny Reet add the third.

Intake improved much in the second half and reduced the margin when Darren Robinson fired home after Mark West set him up before Jack Heald netted the first of his two penalties after handball.

George Rudd made it 2-4 after a fast Redmires break yet Heald kept his team in the game with a second penalty; again given for handball. Intake pushed for an equaliser but Redmires defence held sway to take the points.

Moving into contention again are Wadsley Bridge Pheasant as they came from behind twice to defeat Wickersley 5-2 at Herringthorpe Stadium.

After a goalless first half which the home side dominated, Wickersley eventually took the lead through Jack Whittaker before Joe Slater’s first penalty levelled matters. The home team regained their lead thanks to Joe McGuinness and then came the turning point when Jordan Thomas shot wide when he should have scored for 3-1. Lewis Fothergill then hauled Pheasant level before Slater put them ahead with his second penalty of the morning.

Adam Askwith added number four before a great individual effort from Jordan Livett finished off Wickersley.

Forum produced a scintillating second half to extend their lead at the top of Division One to eleven points when they defeated bottom placed Mosborough Reds 9-0. Gavin Dawson had given them a first half lead but the leaders really stepped it up in the second, scoring eight goals without response. Antony Holmes netted a hat-trick, Josh Gibson added a brace whilst Dawson with his second of the game plus strikes from Josh Schofield and Callum Mawbey completed the rout.

Norton Oaks B retained the bragging rights in the Oaks derby, winning 4-2.

It was the B team who took the early advantage when Nathan Davies produced a wondrous effort that even David Beckham would be proud of; scoring from the halfway line and straight into the top corner.

However Oaks A levelled when Martyn Lee netted his first of the game from a Scott Westney through ball to ensure the teams went in all square at half time.

Lee put Oaks A ahead but Will Carlisle equalised almost straight away for the B. It was anyone’s derby after that and it would take either magic or tragedy to separate them; alas for Oaks A it was the latter when Ben Birtles headed into his own net after a defensive misunderstanding and then Jack Peake secured the B team double with a fourth as the Oaks A pushed forward for parity.

We had goals galore at Ranch again as this time a 5-5 draw with Civil Sports A; just seven days after a 7-6 thriller with Southey Social.

Chris Wajs gave Ranch the lead but by time it was half time Civil had stormed into a 5-1 lead thanks to a brace each from Dan Cain and Thomas Bamford plus one from Tapiwanashe Nyasvimbo.

The home side rallied in the second half but were struggling to get by the Civil custodian until Matt Jacobs then produced a perfect hat-trick to haul Ranch within one goal and the comeback was complete when Jack Jones scored from the penalty spot.

Civil were on the back foot from thereafter but held on for a draw in another hugely entertaining game at Ranch which can’t be good for any manager’s heart rate.

Sheffield Sixs recovered from the loss of their unbeaten record to Woodseats Chantrey when they saw off near challengers Mosborough Whites 4-1 in Division Two.

Former Wadsley Bridge Pheasant striker Danny Barnsley opened the scoring in the eighteenth minute when he latched onto an excellent through ball from Brad Howe to net.

The Davies brothers scored in the second half to put Sixs three goals ahead, Tommy scoring the second of the game and then turning provider for Liam for number three. Jack Bennett pulled one back for Whites he netted the rebound after seeing his initial penalty saved before Barnsley finished the game off with his second and Sixs’ fourth after seventy-three minutes.

Into second place are Boynton Sports as they recorded a 3-1 home win over Woodseats Chantrey.

All the goals came in the first half with the prolific duo of Jake Ballinger, with two, and Marcus Gordon on target for the home side.

Chantrey had reduced the arrears to 2-1 midway through that opening half when Luke Glaves saw his scuffed shot land into the feet of Luke Simmonds who finished into the bottom corner but they couldn’t find anything more to spring a second surprise in as many weeks.

Cadbury’s slide down the table continues with a 4-3 loss at Brinsworth Phoenix; although they are only three points off the third promotion slot.

Daniel Commander opened the scoring for Phoenix when he finished neatly from a Ryan Fisher pass and then great wing play from Cameron Whyatt set up Karl Fox for the second.

Cadbury replied back with two of their own before Whyatt netted after Commander and Brad Beadham had created the chance for Phoenix’s third, a third Cadbury strike followed before Commander got onto the end of a long ball to defy two Cadbury defenders and strike the winner.

Hitting the sweet spot for Cadbury though were James Waite with a double and one from Richard Hales.