Birthday bash planned for one of Sheffield's biggest benefactors

A birthday bash is being planned for one of Sheffield's biggest benefactors, JG Graves.

Organisers intend to celebrate the mail order magnate's huge contribution to the city by throwing a party in Graves Park, which he bequeathed to the people.

The provisional date is Saturday, August 25, next year, and Diana Stimely, who dreamed up the event, is seeking volunteers to help make it happen.

"If this fabulous man was alive today, how many people would want to wish him a happy birthday and thank him for everything he did for Sheffield?" she said.

"We want to celebrate all the fabulous things he did, and help bring people the same happiness he did through his incredible generosity."

JG Graves, who would have turned 152 next year, arrived in the city aged 14 to become an apprentice watchmaker.

He soon launched his own watchmaking firm before expanding the range of goods he sold and building up a mail order empire.

As well as Graves Park, his gifts to the city include Graves Art Gallery, Graves Trust Homes, Blacka Moor and Ecclesall Woods.

Members of the public can learn more about the party plans, and how to get involved, by attending a meeting at Mount View Methodist Church, on Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees, on Wednesday, December 13, from 6.30pm-8pm. For more information, call Ms Stimely on 0778 6635 895.