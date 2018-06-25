Bikers ride in protest at fracking

Have your say

Dozens of cyclists took part in a mass bike ride to protest against fracking in South Yorkshire.

The Wheelies for Water frack-free protest was objecting to a wastewater treatment plant’s involvement in the fracking industry.

Cyclists on decorated bicycles took part in the mass ride from Sheffield town centre to Blackburn Meadows Wastewater Treatment Plant, near Meadowhall.

The ride took place as part of Break the Chain 2018, a fortnight of direct actions targeting the fracking industry, its supply chains and political support, organised by campaign group Reclaim the Power.

After arriving at Blackburn Meadows, riders heard talks from Natalie Bennett, former leader of the Green Party, and members of local frack free groups.

Alongside conventional bicycles, the ride featured a cargo tricycle hauling a 4m tall fracking rig art installation, tandem bicycles and a bicycle trailer sound system.