Band combine jazz and pop music on stage in Sheffield

Sheffield Jazz present a concert by John Law’s Re-Creations, a band who combine jazz and pop, at their regular live session on Friday (Jan 25) at their base in Crookes.

Re-Creations is pianist John Law’s latest project, featuring well-known tunes from the worlds of jazz and pop. It features Parliamentary Jazz Award winner saxophonist Sam Crockatt and a new group of young musicians.

Alongside classic jazz standards, the quartet plays unique and interesting arrangements of songs by The Beatles, Sting, Radiohead, Adele and Daft Punk. There’s a baroque version of Summertime next to a funky version of In The Summertime!

John Law, a prize-winning classical prodigy on piano, turned away from classical piano studies to pursue jazz and improvised music when he was 23 and has been involved in, and acclaimed for, a wide variety of contemporary jazz and classical projects: from solo piano concerts and albums through trio and quartet tours and recordings, right through to large scale works for his semi-classical ensemble Cornucopia.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

For more details and to book in advance for the gig, which takes place at Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, at 8pm on Friday, go to www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk