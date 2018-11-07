Ballinger hat-trick takes Blades Super Draw Football League team into last 16 of Sunday Junior Cup

Jake Ballinger hit a hat-trick as Boynton Sports won their delayed Sunday Junior Cup Round 3 tie 6-3 at Brierley Cubs U21s to make it a total of 9 of our teams in the last 16 and set up an all-Blades Super Draw League tie at Crookes.

An entertaining game saw the young fast Brierley Cubs side take an early lead before being pegged back by a great strike by Lee Jordan.

Boynton then took control and scored three goals before half time through Jake Ballinger from a Ben Jordan assist and then another Jake Ballinger goal following good work by Sean Woodward.

Marcus Gordon then cut in onto his favoured left foot to rifle the ball home. With twenty minutes remaining Brierley scored two quick goals, but with 5 minutes to go, Boynton and Ricardo Stewart netted a penalty before Jake Ballinger rounded off his hat-trick with moments to go.

The Twentytwo Cup saw just one shock with Division One Crookes beating CBC Premier Oughtibridge WM 2-1.

Oughtibridge should have scored when Chas Tunnard and Adam Thomas went close, but they were dealt a blow after 10 minutes when they were reduced to 10 men after Evan Watson was shown a straight red.

Crookes took full advantage and 10 minuutes later took the lead through Joel Putrkiss. Oughtibridge responded and Ollie Black quickly hit an equaliser with a superb strike. The second half saw Oughtibridge make light of their numerical disadvantage, but Adam Thomas headed over from a yard out and Ross Brown fired over when he looked certain to score and those misses proved crucial as Crookes went back in front with a Matt Cowen penalty.

Oughtibridge almost forced extra time when they hit the bar in last minute, but Crookes held on.

There was almost a bigger shock with Alex Butt giving Division One Cobden View a half time lead against the holders Wadsley Bridge Pheasant, but the holders hit back and levelled when Dylan Parrott put Ash Simpson through to equalise and it was Simpson again put through by Luke Beedham to hit the winner.

Last season’s beaten finalists Handsworth Old Crown also had a close call before a Matt Ellis double saw Crown through 3-2 at Division One Civil Sports A.

Crown went two up through a Jordan Stocks corner that went straight in and Ellis’ first.

Crown were in control until Callum Stewart pulled one back for Civil and they deservedly equalised through Thomas Bamford. Crown responded though and five minutes from time Ellis headed the winner.

The all CBC Premier tie saw a Lewis Dickinson treble help Stannington Village overcome Norton Sportsman 5-2. Stannington took the lead when Shaun Flynn got away down the left and squared for Dickinson to smash home with his left foot, but Brad Bowland volleyed home a Michael Gibbons cross to equalise.

Stannington went back in front when Charlie Hobson was brought down for a penalty and he stepped up himself to score.

It was 3-1 by half time after a long throw by Bill Green was flicked on for Dickinson to finish at the back post. Bowland hit his second from a James Archer cross soon after the break and Sportsman pushed hard for an equaliser, but Dickinson completed his hat-trick with 15 mins to go and Stannington hit a fifth with a 25 yard shot from Hobson.

Redmires comfortably saw off Division One Cotts 8-1.

A goalkeeping error allowed Jon Dolan to give Cotts a surprise lead, but Redmires proved too strong for them and both Tom Whiting and Jake Gamban hit trebles along with a Dave Knaggs header and a Jon Wall strike. Two more hat-tricks came for Antony Holmes and Callum Mawbey as Division One leaders Forum won 9-2 at Division Two Colley.

James Pemberton, Jav Sherratt and Phil Nshindano netted Forum’s others, whilst Billy Thorley and Chris Belshaw netted for Colley.

The all-Division One affair saw Royal Earl progress 2-0 at Mosborough Reds expense. Spencer Goff hit the bar early on and Mike Towey headed the rebound over. Earl took the lead before half time after a long ball by Gareth Simons was headed into his own goal by Alix Sorsby. In the second half Earl missed a few chances before Mike Towey clinched the tie when he headed in from a corner.

Woodseats Club missed the chance to increase their lead at the top of the CBC Premier when they slipped to their second home defeat, 5-3 at the hands of Wickersley Youth. Wickersley took the lead when Ross Johnson converted Adam Daughtrey’s cross and they doubled it when Ben Thornton gave Drew Houghton the chance to score.

Houghton made it 3-0 before the break with a cool finish and it was 4-0 soon after the break thanks to Thornton thunderbolt. Jake Slater and Sam Read pulled two back for Woodseats, but any thoughts of a comeback were shattered when Thornton scored with a free kick.

Lewis Whitaker netted a third for Woodseats but it was just a consolation. Renishaw Rangers had five different scorers as they moved out of the bottom three with a 5-0 victory over a Chapeltown RBL missing key players. Robin Holmes, Ross Taylor, Ricky Davidson, Ash Longstaff and Ryan Hancock netted for Renishaw and RBL keeper Ben Palmer made some magnificent saves to keep the score down. .

In Division One, a Ryan Damms treble helped Southey Social claim victory over Norton Oaks B, but Oaks A side had a better day as a Martyn Lees treble helped them to a narrow win at Ranch. Southey started the game on front foot and some lovely football created the first when a Mullen cross found Damms to head home.

Southey continued to push Norton back and was soon rewarded as Damms raced onto a through ball to lob the keeper for his second. A third was soon in bag with Byron Mullen thundering a strike home.

Norton lifted their game and Jordan Holland and Nasa Meah pulled two back, and only some great saves by Callum Jones stopped them equalising. Southey picked back up and Damms completed his hat trick and Carlton Carty hit their fifth. Meah greabbed another for Norton, but Southey’s new signing Keiron Hopkinson produced an amazing chip over the keeper from the halfway line.

Norton Oaks A grabbed a second away win of the season with a narrow 4-3 victory at Ranch.

Oaks took the lead with a Martyn Lee header from a corner, before keeper Corey Hawksworth’s clearance went straight to a Matt Jacobs who finished to make it all square at the break.

Mitch Simnett gave Ranch the lead before Ben Birtles immediately equalised shooting from the centre circle retake. Lee then scored twice when running through on goal to complete his hat-trick & put Oaks 4-2, but they had a nervous finish after Jay Lindsay netted a third for Ranch.

Luke Walker, Jack Bennett, Danny State and Morgan Foy goals gave Mosborough Whites a 4-0 victory at Brinsworth Phoenix to lift them up to second place in Division Two and just a point behind the leaders.

Level on points with Whites is Beighton Magpies after their 5-2 home win over Cilvil Sports B. Ryan Haywood shocked Beighton by giving Civil the lead – the first goal Beighton had conceded at home, but first half goals from Lee Hackett, Joshua Butcher and Liam Edge put Beighton in control.

Stefan Hadfield put away two great chances for Magpies in the second half before Haywood added his second for Civil with the last kick of the game.

Woodhouse Juniors took a second minute lead at Woodseats Chantrey when Lee Williams nicked the ball off a defender before calmly finishing.

Billy Wakefield pounced on a poor backpass by Rhys Oakes before rounding the keeper to make it 2-0. Chantrey hit back before half time when Kyle Thomson’s through ball by Kyle Thomson allowed Charlie Hawkins to score.

George Wood restored Woodhouse’s two goal lead when he met a free kick at the back post and Jay Erving-Chipperfield made it 4-1 when he tapped home after a fumble by the keeper. Chantrey didn’t give up though and Hawkins crossed for Brad Gray to score with a terrific overhead kick and in the final minute Hawkins squared for Gray to score his second, but Woodhouse held on to win 4-3.

FIXTURES IN BRIEF

11-Nov CBC PREMIER Handsworth Old Crown v Redmires; Intake Old Boys v Woodseats Club; Norton Sportsman v Wickersley Youth OV; WB Pheasant v Stannington Village DIVISION 1 Cotts FC v Southey Social; Forum v Mosborough Reds; Norton Oaks A v Cobden View; Norton Oaks B v Civil Sports A; Royal Earl v Crookes FC DIVISION 2 Civil Sports B v Colley; Mosborough Whites v Beighton Magpies; Shakey v Brinsworth Phoenix; Sheffield Sixs v Woodhouse JFC; Wads Horse & Jockey v Cadbury; Woodseats Chantrey v Boynton Sports