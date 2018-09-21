Baby shark doo doo… watch Dan Walker, Michael Vaughan and Gethin Jones do the viral challenge in brilliant video

BBC presenter Dan Walker hosted his annual charity golf day Hallamshire Golf Club in Sheffield earlier this week and used the occasion to get his celebrity friends to do the ‘baby shark’ dance.

The star-studded event, which raised over £60,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, was the third time the TV star has hosted the ‘Walker Cup (not that one)’ tournament for the Children’s Hospital Charity.

Ryder Cup golfers Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick, former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan and former England player Alan Shearer were just some of the sports stars leading 24 teams in the competition.

In the video posted on Twitter, the golfers have a go at the baby shark dance which has been a viral sensation with both children and adults.

The catchy song is an educational jingle for children and has become one of the top 40 most viewed videos ever on YouTube.

Parents started recreating the dance moves from the video, creating a baby shark challenge that has now gone viral.

Walker’s version of the video, which features TV presenters Gethin Jones and Nick Knowles as well as high-profile sports stars, has already been viewed over 6,000 times.

This year’s Walker Cup was held to raise funds for a new multi-purpose Fluoroscopy System, a life-saving piece of equipment which is used to obtain real-time moving X-rays, for the Children’s Hospital,