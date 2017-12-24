Armed police swoop after 'man with machete' spotted in Sheffield

Have your say

Armed police were called to reports of a man with a machete being seen in Sheffield.

Officers were deployed to Hillsborough yesterday, where a man was arrested and weapons were recovered.

South Yorkshire Police tweeted: "Excellent work by the force ARVs (armed response vehicles) today. Spontaneous deployment to reports of a male with a machete in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield.

"ARVs trace him to a house nearby where, after implementing some of our tactics, he was safely arrested and weapons were recovered. Enquiries are ongoing."