Apprentice star from Sheffield sets hearts aflutter as he enters Celebrity Big Brother household

A businessman from Sheffield has joined the Celebrity Big Brother household, setting hearts aflutter on Twitter.

Andrew Brady leapt to fame when he appeared on series 13 of BBC show The Apprentice, making it through to the eighth round before being shown the door by Alan Sugar.

Andrew made it through to week eight on The Apprentice (photo: BBC/The Apprentice)

The 27-year-old was born in Dronfield, just outside Sheffield, but attended Sheffield Hallam University and although the aerospace manager now lives in Cheshire he has said he is proud to hail from 'glorious' Sheffield.

Andrew is one of 16 celebrities in this year's CBB, with other housemates including ex-footballer John Barnes, former MP Ann Widdecombe and Boyzone star Shane Lynch.

The Channel 5 show launched on Tuesday but initially featured an all-female line-up, with the men only entering the house yesterday.

On the programme's website, Andrew describes himself as 'flirty, funny and sometimes offensive'.

His return to TV screens has caused much swooning on the Twittersphere, with Aisling Prendergast saying 'what a hunk and gorgeous to look at' and @homospinster declaring 'I want to die in his dimples'.

But he has yet to win everyone over, with @GabyGardner asking: "Why the **** is @itsandrewbrady on #CBB ? He isn’t a celeb. He was **** enough on #theapprentice ...so thirsty for fame."

Andrew told The Star last year how, despite his north Derbyshire upbringing, he calls Sheffield his home.

"I tell everyone I’m from Sheffield. It’s the best city in the world," he said at the time.

"The place gives you a good grounding in business - the people have got grit and sheer determination. People aren’t often given things on a plate and they go out and graft."

He described his late grandfather, a pit worker who died when Andrew was only 13, as his biggest inspiration, and said he didn't hold celebrities in high regard or aspire to be like them.