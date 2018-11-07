Alan Ayckbourn shows at the double on stage

Keeley Kilby and Milo in the STOS production of musical Gypsy, coming to the Lyceum, Sheffield
Ecclesall Theatre Company present Relatively Speaking by Alan Ayckbourn at Ecclesall Parish Hall, Ringinglow Road from November 13-17 at 7.30pm Tickets £7/£5 www.ecclesalltheatre.co.uk

STOS Theatre Company present Broadway hit Gypsy, the story of burlesque star Gypsy Rose Lee, at the Lyceum from November 13-17. Tel 0114 249 6000 or visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

TOADS present At the Sign of The Crippled Harlequin, a thriller by Norman Robbins, at St John’s Hall, Abbeydale Road South from November 21-24 at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee. Tickets £6/£5. Tel 0114 2351206

Dronfield Players present the Alan Ayckbourn murder mystery It Could Be Any One Of Us at Dronfield Civic Hall from November 21-24. Tickets 01246 417850 or 07596 275496.