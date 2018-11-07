Alan Ayckbourn shows at the double on stage

Ecclesall Theatre Company present Relatively Speaking by Alan Ayckbourn at Ecclesall Parish Hall, Ringinglow Road from November 13-17 at 7.30pm Tickets £7/£5 www.ecclesalltheatre.co.uk

STOS Theatre Company present Broadway hit Gypsy, the story of burlesque star Gypsy Rose Lee, at the Lyceum from November 13-17. Tel 0114 249 6000 or visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

TOADS present At the Sign of The Crippled Harlequin, a thriller by Norman Robbins, at St John’s Hall, Abbeydale Road South from November 21-24 at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee. Tickets £6/£5. Tel 0114 2351206

Dronfield Players present the Alan Ayckbourn murder mystery It Could Be Any One Of Us at Dronfield Civic Hall from November 21-24. Tickets 01246 417850 or 07596 275496.