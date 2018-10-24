A classic story of magic for Halloween

Halloween seems like the perfect time to out on a production of one of Shakespeare’s plays, full of magic and skulduggery.

Sheffield University Drama Society transport us to an island where Prospero uses all her magical powers to right the wrongs committed upon her and her child, Miranda.

The play is full of music and song composed specifically for this show by local musicians, plus the usual dose of adventure and comedy.

SUDS say: “The Tempest has a great cast of ne’er-do-wells, spirits and a magician, but at its heart is a story of true love - and nearly everyone lives happily ever after!”

The drama society has been running in its current form almost 50 years, although it was originally formed 71 years ago by young university staff returning from the war.

The group were one of the principal driving partners behind the transformation of the Drama Studio on Glossop Road from a church into a theatre.

Costumes for the show are being made by Julia Morrison, who has been a loyal member since 1972.

She starred in a previous performance of The Tempest in 1974.