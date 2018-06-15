6 breweries you can visit in Sheffield

Having been dubbed as the UK's real ale capital, drinkers don't have to travel far in Sheffield to find some of the finest and most talented brewers.

Beer lovers can sample a few of the best brews on the city's ale scene at any one of these local establishments.

Kelham Island Brewery

Having launched in 1990 in the beer garden of the Fat Cat pub in Alma Street, Kelham Island was the first new independent brewery to open in Sheffield in almost a century and is now the oldest brewery still operating in the city.

Two special beers are put out every month alongside their core range, which includes the Pale Rider, Riders on the Storm and Pride of Sheffield.

Visit: 23 Alma Street, S3 8SA - kelhambrewery.co.uk

Stancil Brewery

Dedicated to brewing craft beer with a local twist, Stancil Brewery have made an award-winning array of brews, including Sheffield's first ever Pilsner, and make use of the finest malts, traditional hops and natural spring water to create a range that pleases every palate.

Head to the brewery's flagship pub, the Horse and Jockey, on Wadsley Lane to sample their full collection.

Visit: Unit 2 Oakham Drive, S3 9QX - stancillbrewery.co.uk

Abbeydale Brewery

Having been a part of Sheffield's brewing scene for 22 years, Abbeydale Brewery has built a strong repuation for its strong attention to detail and use of quality ingredients to create some of the most exciting recipes.

As well as their tasty core range of five cask beers, be sure to keep an eye out for a special brew which is released every week.

Visit: 8 Aizlewood Road, S8 0YX - abbeydalebrewery.co.uk

Exit 33 Brewing

Since opening in a former cutlery works in 2008, Exit 33 have since moved into bigger premises and built up their reputation for brewing flavour-packed beers. Everything is handmade using quality traditional ingredients, including British malted barley, hops from around the world, natural yeast and Yorkshire water.

Visit: Unit 7, 106 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP - exit33.beer

Sentinel Brewing Company

Sentinel brew an exciting range of British, European and American style beers, which are served fresh from the brewery tank sitting just a few metres from the bar.

Visit: 178 Shoreham Street, S1 4SQ - sentinelbrewing.co

The Sheffield Brewery Company

Launched in 2006, this local brewery has produced an impressive range of award-winning ales using a variety of hops from around the globe, malt from both the UK and across Europe, various strains of yeast and Yorkshire water, for a rich, full-bodied flavour.

Be sure to try their crisp, dry flagship beer Seven Hills, or the "darkly delicious" Sheffield Porter, made using a combination of dark malts and English hops.

Visit: 81 Burton Road, S3 8BZ - sheffieldbrewery.com