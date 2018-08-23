Watch Shakespeare in the parks in Rotherham

Rotherham’s new producing theatre, Rotherham Underground, is bringing a professional tour of Shakespeare’s Macbeth to parks across Rotherham next week.

As producers of Rotherham’s celebrated schools’ Shakespeare Festival, the team behind the tour have already introduced thousands of local schoolchildren and teachers to some of the greatest plays ever written.

Now they are going one step further by creating their own performance of Rotherham schools’ favourite Shakespeare play as an end-of-summer treat for all the family.

An award-winning cast will bring this tale of murder and magic to audiences to four parks and the grounds of Boston Castle.

The cast will be led by Simon Naylor (recently seen in Coronation Street) as Macbeth and Alexandra Maxwell, winner of the 2018 Manchester Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Fringe Production, as Lady Macbeth.

Simon said: “It’s an absolute dream to work with such a fine company, and to be able to support the launch of a new theatre in Rotherham.

“I hope local audiences will enjoy our performance which is fast, furious and full of excitement and magical effects.”

Some of Rotherham’s finest young actors, chosen from the hundreds of children performing in this year’s Shakespeare Festival, will be appearing alongside the seasoned professionals.

Rotherham Underground’s artistic director, Alice Bartlett, has previously directed for some of Yorkshire’s best-known theatres, including several productions at John Godber’s Hull Truck.

She said: “I’m delighted to be bringing such high-quality performers to Rotherham. We’ve seen in our Shakespeare Festival how much local children enjoy the story of Macbeth and it’s fantastic that we can now invite them to see a professional production on their doorstep.

“Macbeth is such an exciting and fast-paced play, packed with action, and remains as fresh today as when it was first written over 400 years ago.

“It’s really the original Game of Thrones.”

The performances all start at 6pm and audiences are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, deck chairs and picnics.

While the team hope that the magic of theatre brings glorious weather, audiences are advised to check the forecast in advance and dress accordingly.

The tour dates are Bradgate Park, Kimberworth on Wednesday (August 29), Rosehill Park, Rawmarsh on Thursday, Greenlands Park, Anston on Friday, Boston Castle, Canklow on Saturday and Clifton Park, Rotherham on Sunday.

Tickets, available online at www.rotherhamunderground.com/theatre.html, will also be on sale on the door, subject to availability.

Prices are £6 for adults, £5 concessions and £18 for a family ticket for up to two adults and three children under 16.

Follow the venue on Facebook at facebook.com/rotherhamunderground or on Twitter @RothUnderground to be kept up to date with this and future productions and events.

Macbeth launches the autumn season of theatre and cinema at Rotherham Underground, which is on Corporation Street, opposite Wilko. Details on the website.