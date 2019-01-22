Vacant properties to go in council sell off

Eight surplus properties – including a £100,000 cottage in the village of Scholes – are to be sold by Rotherham Council after they were rendered surplus to the authority’s needs, councillors have agreed.

The list includes a range of properties, including buildings which have been previously used as children’s care homes in different parts of the town.

They were rendered surplus to requirements after changes to the the way services are provided were introduced in the town and some have been subjected to break-ins and vandalism.

Councillors on Rotherham Council’s ruling Cabinet have authorised the sale of all the properties, after being told consultations had been held – including discussions with local councillors – to ensure there were no alternative uses for the buildings.

Money from the sales will go back into improving council services and a report told councillors that selling the properties would also save money because they would no longer be a council responsibility.

Keeping them could also affect their future value if they were targeted for further damage, members were told.