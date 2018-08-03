Planning rules relaxed for theme park

A special dispensation has been approved for the forthcoming Gulliver’s theme park at Rother Valley in Rotherham which will allow developers to go ahead with details which would normally need planning permission.

Rotherham Council’s planning board heard an application for ‘permitted development rights’, to allow for the installation of perimeter fencing, internal roads on the site, the installation of kiosks, lighting and similar details without having to go through the process of making planning applications for each.

Such arrangements are considered normal for such developments and the scheme was approved by councillors.

The only observation raised when consultation was carried out ahead of the decision was from Network Rail which was concerned that lighting should not be installed too near their tracks and councillors were assured that would not be an issue.

The construction of Gulliver’s theme park is a major development for the area, which is designed to attract more families into the district.

It is more than a year since planning permission for the overall development was confirmed.

In addition to the park itself, a hotel and woodland lodges are planned to provide accommodation for visitors.