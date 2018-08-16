Planning decision on stables to be taken by councillors due to high level of objections

Plans for a new building big enough to accommodate six horses at a site which has needed previous council intervention because of flies and the smell from manure are being recommended for approval by councillors.

If approved, a timber clad building would be constructed in a field near the village of Aughton, accessed from Ulley Lane, and would be large enough to take six horses and provide storage space.

The planning application will be considered by Rotherham Council’s planning board next week and has been referred to them because of the number of objections, with seven raising complaints though 20 have contacted the local authority to support the plans.

Details of the planning report show the field has been used to keep horses for 30 years and there are currently structures on site, including a former railway carriage.

The new block would be around 11 metres long and three metres high, clad in timber, to take six horses and councillors have been told the applicant has worked with the council’s planning officers to ensure it would be sited as far as possible from the closest houses, with a report stating: “The applicant has worked with the council to position the shelter/store away from neighbouring properties to try and avoid complaints about odour and flies from the horse manure and straw generated by horses on site.”

The report said environmental health officers had been called in previously because of complaints over flies and the smell from the field and they concluded “there were issues with flies and odour at the time of the visit” but that was due to the horses being kept in a small area of the field, with an agreement reached with the owner they would not be restricted to that part of the field in future.

Planning officers are recommending the application is approved and say the structure is not an inappropriate development on its green belt setting.