Phone box to be removed following demands from residents

Residents in a Rotherham village have become so fed up with their telephone kiosk attracting bad behaviour that they have asked for it to be removed.

Normally BT make decisions about whether or not telephone boxes should be retained, but householders in the village of Nether Haugh made a special request for theirs’ to go, because of the amount of anti social behaviour it attracted, at its location on the junction of Cortworth Lane and Stubbin Road.

Because of the unusual circumstances, the decision was put in the hands of Rotherham Council’s ruling Cabinet and the agreed to the box being removed.

Coun Denise Lelliott told a meeting of the Cabinet that a 90 day consultation period had taken place and BT had also examined how often the box had actually been used for calls and that revealed none had been made from there over a 12 month period.