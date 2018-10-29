Development plan could boost Rotherham town centre

Planners are being asked to approve plans to convert an old Post Office building in the heart of Rotherham into a new restaurant with a development of apartments above.

The building, which fronts onto Market Street and Main Street, is close to the proposed Forge Island development which is now progressing and planners have been told the new investment would also help the regeneration of the town centre.

Under the scheme, the building’s ground floor and cellars would be used for a restaurant and bar, with associated kitchens, and the space above would be used to create several new homes, described in planning documents of being of high quality.

The building, which dates from 1907, is in a conservation area and planners have been told in documents submitted with the application: “The site is in a key location within Rotherham town centre with the potential to become a key component in the Rejuvenation of Rotherham.

“It will bring vibrant leisure facilities and high quality residential accommodation to the heart of Rotherham.”

A decision on whether to allow the development will be made later.