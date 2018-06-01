Decision due on future of fire station building

Frying tonight?

A decision on whether a redundant fire station can be turned into a fish and chip restaurant and take-away will be made later this month, following a delay in the planning process.

Maltby fire station, in High Street, has been out of use since South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service moved out as part of a re-organisation of the way the brigade provides emergency cover in the district and it is proposed to re-use the building as a food outlet.

That change needs planning permission however and a decision was expected to have been taken by Rotherham Council’s planning board already.

However, that has been delayed and details of the scheme will now be discussed at a meeting towards the end of June.

The scheme has attracted widespread opposition, with complaints including concerns there are already too many similar outlets in the area.