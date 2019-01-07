Council continues drive to build new affiordable homes in Rotherham

A development of 42 new flats could be developed by Rotherham Council if planning permission is granted for the site of a former old folks home in Broom.

The move would be another step forwards in the authority’s policy of building new homes, with all the apartments expected to be put up for use as ‘affordable homes’, either through rent or other arrangements to allow residents to get into their own homes.

If approved, the development would help cement the council’s position as one of the country’s most active councils for building new homes.

The council’s planning board is being recommended to approve the scheme, which would also involve £17,000 being pumped into improving green spaces in the area, including the installation of children’s play equipment, along with a £21,000 contribution towards providing sustainable transport.

Under the plans, the homes would be accommodated in two three storey blocks at the old Rothwell Grange site, on Broom Valley Road, along with a complex of six apartments.

A report to councillors states: “The design of the buildings is modern and the proposed materials seek to provide a striking appearance comprising of light and dark brick, fibre cement cladding and pitched roofs with grey fibre cement tiles.

“The hillside apartments are a unique design with level access from both the front and rear of the site by utilising on site levels which rise to the rear of the site.”

Vehicles will get in an out of the site from Oxley Grove, with pedestrian access from that street and Broom Valley Road.