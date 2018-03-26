Council commits over £50 million to deliver new homes for Rotherham

Work has started on a major new build programme to develop over 300 high quality homes in Rotherham.

Rotherham Council will be spending £50 million over the next three years to build homes that meet the needs of residents and over half of the total will be council houses.

The Council’s partnership approach, which includes £6.81m of grant money from central government will help support its ambitious expansion plans to increase the number of homes available in the borough to rent, part-own or buy.

The funding for these new affordable quality homes will act as a gateway to a variety of tenures; 167 council rented homes, some of which will be specially designed for particular needs such as disabled people and foster carers, 86 homes for low cost home ownership – “shared ownership” and 83 homes for outright sale.

Rotherham’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Dominic Beck said: “We are passionate about building more homes in the Rotherham as part of our ambitious plans to transform the borough, making it a destination where more people want to live, work, thrive and spend their leisure time.

“I am delighted that the construction of 336 homes is already underway and that a range of needs will be met, particularly older people through the 20 bungalows and 15 apartments being built, and homes for first time buyers – both concerns expressed by our residents when consulted on housing priorities.”

The new homes will be delivered under the new Rother Living brand, which reflects the Council’s commitment to providing homes of good quality and design.

WATES Residential Ltd, one of the Council’s main construction partners , have already started on the innovative ‘Site Clusters’ programme which will see 217 homes built across seven sites in Maltby, Canklow, East Herringthorpe and Dinnington.

A further 58 new homes on the Bellows Road site in Rawmarsh will be built by the Houlton Construction company and O&P construction have already begun work, including work on specialist bungalows and older people bungalows, on various smaller sites around the borough.

Further schemes will be added to the housing building programme as the Council continues with its Masterplan for Rotherham town centre. The schemes will also bring with them employment and training opportunities for people in the borough.

For further information on the housing developments and to register interest in the schemes visit: www.rotherham.gov.uk/housing