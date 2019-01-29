CCTV footage released showing last sighting of missing woman

Detectives searching for a missing Rotherham woman have released CCTV of her in a pub on Boxing Day - the last time she was seen.

Alena Grlakova, 38, was last seen in the Travellers Inn pub, Parkgate, Rotherham, at around 6.30pm on December 26, 2018.

Police in Rotherham are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Alena Grlakova and have released CCTV of her last confirmed sighting.

Originally from Slovakia, Alena was reported missing on January 15 by her family as she was due to return to her native country.

Temporary Supt Iain Chorlton said she sat with an unknown man in the pub before leaving.

He said it was 'unclear' whether she left with the man, who he is described as being of stocky build.

Temp Supt Chorlton said: “Alena lives a chaotic lifestyle which brings implications and that’s causing us concern.

"We are very concerned – it’s been more than a month now since we have seen this woman and her family in Slovakia are very concerned."

Temp Supt Chorlton asked anyone who was in the Travellers Inn on Boxing Day or has seen Alena to get in touch.

He added: “Did you see a stocky white man meeting with Alena Did you see her leave and what do you know about her? Or have you seen her since? If so please get in touch.”

Temp Supt Chorlton said there was no link between Alena and missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova, who has not been seen since December 19.

Anyone with any information should call the incident room on 01709 443540.